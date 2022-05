press release: Public discussion of the Ukraine War and Other Conflicts: "In a Collapsing World of Many Bad Actors the Left Needs to Reframe Outmoded Concepts of 'Anti-Imperialism' "

Tue May 10, 6:30-8:30am, Madison Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St Room 104

Sponsored by the Peregrine Forum, more info 608-284-9082