RSVP for Perennial Garden Maintenance
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Perennial garden colors and forms are dynamic, which results in a dynamic garden maintenance program. Pinching, cutting back, dividing, and other gardening tasks are all done at different times throughout the seasons. Learn how to make your perennial garden easier to maintain through design and plantings. Instructor: Paul Drobot (Perennial Landscapes)
Time: 6:30-8pm
Date: Thursday, April 4
Registration Deadline: Thursday, March 28
Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member
Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden