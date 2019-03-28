RSVP for Perennial Garden Maintenance

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Perennial garden colors and forms are dynamic, which results in a dynamic garden maintenance program. Pinching, cutting back, dividing, and other gardening tasks are all done at different times throughout the seasons. Learn how to make your perennial garden easier to maintain through design and plantings. Instructor: Paul Drobot (Perennial Landscapes)

Time: 6:30-8pm

Date: Thursday, April 4

Registration Deadline: Thursday, March 28

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
608-246-4550
