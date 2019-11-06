RSVP for Perennial Perennials

press release: Wouldn’t it be great if you bought a plant, the label said it was a perennial, and it lasted for more than one growing season? The longevity of a perennial plant depends on the plant, the site, maintenance, and the seasonal weather. These topics will be covered to help ensure your perennials are not one-hit wonders. Instructor: Paul Drobot, Perennial Landscapes

Time: 6:30-8pm, Wednesday, November 13

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 6

Price: $17/$13 for Olbrich member