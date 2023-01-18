RSVP for Perennials That Stand Up for Themselves

press release: Learn how to choose plants for wild or minimal maintenance situations where they have to look after themselves. Join us for an introduction to some basic plant ecology and a close look at some delightfully wild gardens.

Dr. Noel Kingsbury is an internationally celebrated writer, teacher, and co-creator of Garden Masterclass which runs day workshops throughout the British Isles. He is best-known for his promotion of what is broadly called an ecological or naturalistic approach to planting design. Noel has written over 25 books on various aspects of plants and gardens over the years, four of them in collaboration with Dutch designer and plantsman Piet Oudolf.

11:30 am, Jan. 28. Register by Jan. 18.

Resilient in Nature lecture series: Plants have persevered for over 500 million years on Earth, supporting a healthy planet and instilling resilience within their own nature. Join us for our 5-part virtual lecture series to learn from talented professionals in the gardening community about the many ways resilience inspires their work and helps us understand relationships within gardens and natural spaces. Registration is now open!

Our virtual lecture series offers an opportunity to connect with inspiring professionals in the gardening community throughout the United States and beyond. Each lecture includes a 60-minute presentation on ZOOM followed by a 30-minute Q&A with the presenter. The final lecture in the series offers a local perspective through a joint lecture by Olbrich's horticulture staff on Thursday, May 25, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. CT.

Register for all five lectures and receieve a $10 discount - Register Here! $15.00 per Non-Member; $12.00 per Olbrich Member

Check out our best practices tip sheet to ensure you are in tip-top technical shape for the lectures! Olbrich Botanical Gardens is unable to provide technical support during the presentations