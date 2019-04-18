RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Most gardeners are aware of the problems caused by weeds, but there are readily available to buy garden plants that have the potential to become a nuisance. Learn about the 'thug' plants that, once established and given the right growing conditions, can quickly get out of hand in your garden. Instructor: Lisa Johnson (UW Extension)
Time: 6:30-8pm
Date: Thursday, April 25
Registration Deadline: Thursday, April 18
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
