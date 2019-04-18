RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden

Google Calendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Most gardeners are aware of the problems caused by weeds, but there are readily available to buy garden plants that have the potential to become a nuisance. Learn about the 'thug' plants that, once established and given the right growing conditions, can quickly get out of hand in your garden. Instructor: Lisa Johnson (UW Extension)

Time: 6:30-8pm

Date: Thursday, April 25

Registration Deadline: Thursday, April 18

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Home & Garden
608-246-4550
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - RSVP for Perennials to Avoid in Your Garden - 2019-04-18 00:00:00