media release: The Pinney Library Saturday Music Series welcomes new musicians into the library on the first Saturday of each month from 11am - 12pm to perform! No registration is required - all are welcome.

Perfect Harmony Chorus is Madison’s LGBTQ+ and ally chorus for tenor/baritone/bass singers. The organization provides singers of any gender or expression with opportunities for the performance of choral music in a supportive and affirming environment. For more than 25 years Perfect Harmony Chorus has created, enriched, and transformed the Greater Madison and Southern Wisconsin community through music. Hear music from their recent spring concert!