ONLINE: Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus

press release: After a long hiatus during the pandemic, Perfect Harmony is back and proud to present “Together We Will Rise,” a virtual Spring Concert. This concert will focus on the themes of hope and the continuous fight for social justice.

In “Together We Will Rise” you will see and hear new pieces that speak to our mission of creating a better world through music. There will also be fun and light-hearted audience favorites from past concerts and cabarets.

The concert will be found on YouTube and can be accessed by going to our website at perfectharmonychorus.org. There you will find the link to take you to this event.

The 45 minute program will begin on Friday, June 11th, at 7:30 p.m., and will run on YouTube through Sunday, June 20th at 8:00 p.m.

Please join us for this virtual concert, and we look forward to singing for you in person very soon.