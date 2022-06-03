× Expand Kelly Doering / Stick People Pro Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus

7:30 pm on 6/3 and 3 pm, 6/5. $25.

press release: With the world opening back up and people reacquainting themselves with past joys, this year’s spring concert, "Language of the Soul," is an exploration of the many ways music can inspire love and hope through both the new and the old. There will be beloved favorites such as “The Awakening” and “Vive L’Amour,” and fresh arrangements of familiar pieces like “Refuge” (featuring the poetry of Sara Teasdale) and “Learning to Love Again.” We’ll also feature powerful anthems like “Resilience” and “This is Me,” and whimsical and dreamy pieces like “Razzle Dazzle” and “Innisfree.” Everyone will find something to bring both a smile to their face and a tear to their eye in this eclectic and inspiring program.

All audience members must wear a mask when inside the church (building policy). Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E. Gorham St.) is an open and affirming church, with a fully accessible facility, and both on-site and nearby street parking.