Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus, Our Voice Milwaukee

press release: Celebrate 25 years of Perfect Harmony Chorus as we continue to “sing to make a better world.” Our silver anniversary concert includes PHC Artistic Directors and Pianists emeritus, alumni singers, and features our sibling chorus, Our Voice Milwaukee.

Shining in Silver takes us on a musical journey to the past as we look forward to our future! Join us December 2nd & 4th, 2022 at Christ Presbyterian Church.