press release:

Free Talk: Perfect your Ranch Style

Learn how to restore a mid-century ranch style home to its former glory while modernizing it to match your lifestyle today.

We'll Cover:- the history of ranches in Madison, WI- defining features of the mid-century ranch,- common updates most ranches need after 60 years- easy steps that anyone can use to improve their home

Start: 7PM End: 8:30 PM

March 21, Thursday. No Tickets Necessary.

Madison Public Library, Sequoya Branch

Free Event

https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/events/how-perfect-your-ranch-style-house-1202246

Architect, Della Hansmann, has a decade of experience in residential remodeling across the midwest and a passion for mid-century buildings.