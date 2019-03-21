Perfect your Ranch Style
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Learn how to restore a mid-century ranch style home to its former glory while modernizing it to match your lifestyle today.
We'll Cover:- the history of ranches in Madison, WI- defining features of the mid-century ranch,- common updates most ranches need after 60 years- easy steps that anyone can use to improve their home
Start: 7PM End: 8:30 PM
March 21, Thursday. No Tickets Necessary.
Madison Public Library, Sequoya Branch
Free Event
https://www.madisonpubliclibrary.org/events/how-perfect-your-ranch-style-house-1202246
Architect, Della Hansmann, has a decade of experience in residential remodeling across the midwest and a passion for mid-century buildings.