Performance and Materialism in the Biennale of Sydney

press release:Lecture Location: 6191 Helen C. White

How we talk about the work is the work: Creative approaches to critical art writing Workshop will be an opportunity to think collectively about the role of critical writing in relation to contemporary art and performance practices: how writing might be useful not only as a means of evaluating finished work, but also as a part of an ongoing exchange that includes artists, audiences, and writers. Rather than explaining the artist’s intentions, or standing in for a hypothesized audience, how might writing produce a third space of encounter? In this workshop, we will explore and discuss a range of recent critical approaches.

Also: Workshop, Friday, November 9 @ 9a-12p, 6321 Humanities Building, 455 N Park St,

Advance registration required for the workshop: email michael.w.peterson@wisc.edu