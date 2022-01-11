press release: The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC or Commission) will hold an in-person workshop on Performance-Based Regulation on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, as part of its work in its Roadmap to Zero Carbon docket. The workshop will facilitate education and dialogue among all interested parties on considerations and options associated with the pursuit for performance-based regulation, which will inform Commission decision-making as Wisconsin transitions to zero-carbon electricity consumption by 2050.

The workshop will focus on the following question: What are appropriate methods and strategies for using performance-based regulation to support better performance outcomes for Wisconsin utilities?

Input will be collected from all in-person participants through group discussion. The workshop agenda is available here. Registration is not required unless you plan to participate in the breakout groups.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Hill Farms State Office Building, Public Service Commission Conference Room N108 (First Floor), 4822 Madison Yards Way, Madison, Wisconsin.

In March 2021, the Commission opened a Roadmap to Zero Carbon docket to investigate the Commission’s role in helping achieve 100% carbon-free electricity consumption in Wisconsin. As part of the investigation, the PSC will use the workshop to explore more transparent utility electric planning options and review considerations related to affordability.