On Saturday, May 5, 2018, the 6th annual Performing Ourselves Showcase: Better Together will feature performances by approximately 125 youth from schools and community centers across Madison who, through their choreography, will illustrate what it means to be connected and “better together” as a group.

The annual Performing Ourselves Spring Showcase will take place May 5, 2018 at 2:30 p.m. in the Margaret H’Doubler Performance Space, Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue. Admission to the event is free. There will be a complimentary reception immediately following the performance in the Virginia Harrison Parlor, Lathrop Hall.

The program, which is co-directed by Associate Professor Kate Corby (UW-Madison Dance Department) and Mariah LeFeber, has provided a series of experiential movement and performance classes to over 250 underserved local youth throughout the past year. The program partners with schools and community schools, for 2017-2018 including: the Allied Learning Center, East Madison Community Center, Elver Park Neighborhood Center, Goodman Community Center, Kennedy Heights Community Center, Lussier Community Education Center, Vera Court Neighborhood Center, Frank Allis Elementary School, Aldo Leopold Elementary School, Sandburg Elementary School and the Madison Community Montessori School.

Performing Ourselves started as a pilot program six years ago, launched fully in September 2012 with three student interns and three local community centers, growing exponentially since then. Seven UW student teachers now serve community sites, under the leadership of Mary Patterson as Outreach Specialist and Program Dance/Movement Therapist. In addition, this past year Performing Ourselves became a founding member of the new UW Madison Community Arts Collaboratory, with Operations Manager Stephanie Richards supporting youth arts outreach programs in dance, theater and visual art.

After exhausting Performing Ourselves’ three-year grant through the Ira & Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment, Corby and LeFeber actively sought additional funding. This year's programming is supported by the UW Dance Department, UW Education & Outreach Partnerships in the School of Education, American Girl Fund for Children, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., the charitable arm of The Capital Times, the UW School of Education’s Virginia Horne Henry Fund for Women’s Physical Education and Movement, Dane Arts, Door Creek Church, Madison Arts Commission, Madison 4 Kids, the Wisconsin Arts Board and many generous individuals.

This showcase is a collaboration between Performing Ourselves and the local schools and community centers. It is the culmination of a year of instruction by program staff and undergraduate dance majors who work collaboratively with elementary, middle and high school school youth to create new choreography.

One student said of his experience with the program, “My favorite part of class is working with the other kids to create a dance. I like practicing the dance and getting it right. Putting all the pieces together in your head and then putting it into your body. It’s kinda like math because you have to sometimes solve problems. My favorite part of performing was being with my sisters and my brother on stage.” - Adonis, 13 years old from EMCC

A second participant shared, “I like that there's a big group of us and no one judges each other. It feels very opening. Normally, I don't like dancing in front of people because I feel like I'm going to be judged but at dance group I feel like it's a safe space and there's no judging.” - Janessa, age 10, Allied Learning Center

Performing Ourselves’ goal is to empower youth and develop leaders through dance and performance. Corby says it facilitates an active learning experience for youth in Madison by engaging them in the process of creation and performance as a means of engendering empowerment and identity.

For more information on Performing Ourselves go to http://performingourselves. com or visit www.facebook.com/ performingourselves.