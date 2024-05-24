The Periodicals, Jesus Villa

× Expand James Pederson The Periodicals on the High Noon Saloon patio. The Periodicals

Summer Patio Series. Free.

media release: From Madison and Milwaukee, The Periodicals merge northern soul, classic R&B, and alternative rock to create an inventive, soulful, and searching sound that will have you snapping your fingers and tapping your feet, but can catch you off-guard just as easily as they catch you singing along.

Formed in 2013, The Periodicals are a British/American Wisconsin-based ten-piece band featuring guitars, horns, keyboards, violin, and sensational vocals that have been earning rave reviews for their tight live sets and unique blend of northern soul and alternative rock. Whether its on the festival stage or in the intimacy of a downtown bar, the Periodicals rock the house – blowing the dust off and thumbing through a rich catalog of original material with a classic feel, along with their take on some iconic cuts of northern soul.