media release: Live from the Wonderground: The Periodicals (June 2, 5-8 pm)

Join MCM for a night of soulful music, dancing, food, and drink for all ages in our outdoor Wonderground. Soak in a sensational blend of Northern soul, classic R&B, and pub rock from local British American group, The Periodicals. Be sure to stick around for a Drop in the Bucket mini-set, performed by more local artists in our Giant Bucket.

Admission is pay what you can, no registration needed. Enjoy our cash bar with grown-up beverages and non-alcoholic options. Munch on light snacks available for purchase. This concert is for ‘bigs’ and ‘littles’ alike—kids are welcome, but not required.

