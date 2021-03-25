ONLINE: Personal Placemaking

media release: March 25, 2021 to April 15, 2021, Thursdays, 7:00 to 8:30 PM

In this four-week class we will create the space for self-guided exploration of place. Our time together on a weekly zoom call will be spent discussing our experiences and themes around placemaking. Outside of class students will identify a place of personal significance which they will explore through a series of prompts ranging from writing, photography, drawing and walking meditations. These exercises are designed to create a deeper understanding of our environment, looking forward to time we can once again share space.