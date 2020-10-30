ONLINE: Perspectives on Antitrust & Big Tech

press release: PERSPECTIVES ON ANTITRUST & BIG TECH

Friday, October 30 from 2-3:30pm CST. Register for the Zoom webinar here.

The Tommy G. Thompson Center is pleased to present a virtual debate on antitrust policy in the digital age. Legal experts Timothy Wu and Daniel Crane will offer competing perspectives on the regulation of economic power with respect to big tech, moderated by Fox News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream. Topics covered include the legal history of American antitrust policy, consumer welfare standard, the growth of big tech, the ongoing regulation and oversight activities of national governments, and how this debate might play out in the years ahead.

Timothy Wu is Julius Silver Professor of Law, Science and Technology at Columbia Law School and Advisory Board Member of the Open Markets Institute. A Silicon Valley veteran and New York Times contributing writer, he is best known for coining the term “net neutrality” before it became a federal law. He is the author of The Curse of Big-Ness, The Attention Merchants, Who Controls the Internet? and The Master Switch.

Daniel Crane is the Frederick Paul Furth Sr. Professor of Law at the University of Michigan. He is the author of The Tempting of Antitrust: Robert Bork & the Goals of Antitrust Policy and The Institutional Structure of Antitrust Enforcement. Professor Crane’s work has appeared in the University of Chicago Law Review, the California Law Review, the Michigan Law Review, the Georgetown Law Journal, and the Cornell Law Review, among other journals.

Shannon Bream is the anchor of Fox News @ Night, the network’s Chief Legal Correspondent, and a regular guest host for top-rated programs such as Special Report and Fox News Sunday. Before entering the world of media, she was a lawyer specializing in race discrimination and sexual harassment cases. She is an Honors graduate of the Florida State University College of Law and obtained her B.S. in Business Management.

Cosponsors of this webinar include the University of Wisconsin Law School and the UW-Madison Jean Monnet Grants. CLE credit approval pending. This webinar is free and open to the public.

