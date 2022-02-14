RSVP for Pesticide Applicator Training/Review

press release: Join Adam Alves, Dane County Park Forestry Specialist, for an in-person pesticide application training/review session. The certification exam will be provided at end of training. The event takes place from 8 am-noon on March 5.

Dane County Park's Integrated Pest Management Plan requires that all volunteers applying herbicides should be certified or working under the direct supervision of a certified applicator if they are going to oversee the handling, applying, disposing of, or mixing of herbicides on county park lands. Take your volunteer experience to the next level by becoming a certified applicator.

Purchase Your Pesticide Applicator Training Manual

This training/review session and certification exam is free for Dane County Park volunteers, but each participant must purchase their own pesticide applicator training manual (Turf & Landscape 3.0) prior to this training. Manuals can be purchased online. The printed manual is $47 and the PDF manual is $35. Each manual comes with a registration certificate that MUST be brought with you to this review session/exam. These manuals cannot be shared as the registration certificate is required for each person taking the test to be certified.

Registration Required

Registration closes February 14 at 8:00 am so that test booklets can be ordered.

Training Series

This is part of a winter volunteer training series that is open to park Friends groups, watershed groups and other organizations working to improve and protect Dane County land and water resources. These sessions are free and open to all. Snacks and beverages will be provided by the Foundation for Dane County Parks. For a full list of trainings in this series, visit our Friends Stewardship and Training Resources webpage.