RSVP for Pet-Friendly Landscaping

press release: If you have decided you and your pet just can't co-exist in the yard, don't despair! Paul Ganshert, registered landscape architect from Ganshert Nursery & Landscapes, will discuss various easy landscaping fixes that are both functional and aesthetically pleasing to compliment your pet's behaviors and keep your prized plantings intact. He will also share landscaping ideas that help keep unwanted "visitors" from coming into your yard and under decks.

Tuesday, April 3, 6:30-8 pm

Registration Deadline: March 27

Cost: $15/$12 member | Course Number: 10-27