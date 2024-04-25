Pete Henry

media release: Peter Henry Fisk, b. 1985, is an American singer and instrumentalist. A performer since age 9, Pete has been recognized for his skills on guitar in several styles, including early music, folk, jazz, and blues. Since settling in as a singer, he has toured internationally - notable performances during the SXSW 2021 Festival in Austin, TX before Dave Chapelle, opening act for Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed, in 2022 and Gary Allen in 2023 - with his one-man band arrangements of classics and original music. No cover.