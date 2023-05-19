7:30 & 10 pm, 5/19-20 Comedy on State.

media release: Pete Holmes is the creator and star of HBO’s Crashing (produced by Judd Apatow) and TBS’ The Pete Holmes Show (produced by Conan O’Brien). He’s also the star of CBS’ How We Roll as well as two HBO stand-up comedy specials. Pete’s also the voice of the e*trade baby and was a guest writer/star on multiple episodes of The Simpsons. He’s also proud to be the dumbest Batman on YouTube (Badman), the host of the wildly popular You Made It Weird podcast and the author of Comedy Sex God. He wrote this bio in third person. He napped shortly thereafter.