ONLINE: Pete Yorn

media release: In July, beloved singer-songwriter Pete Yorn kicked off a series of acoustic full album livestreams with a stellar performance of his debut album musicforthemorningafter and sophomore album Day I Forgot the following month. On November 21 at 3:00 PM PST he will treat fans to a livestream performance with an all-request set where ticket holders can pick their favorite 15 songs and write a note next to each - Pete will read some of his favorite fan stories and share some of his own about the songs.

Pete Yorn’s quarantine livestreams were recently highlighted in the New York Times column The Queue as must see events. The solo acoustic performances from Yorn’s home provide an intimate fan experience and even include a VIP package for a limited number of small pre and post show Zoom Q&A sessions.

The all-request set will be livestreamed via Veeps and tickets are on sale HERE with more details below.

Pete Yorn - Live Solo Acoustic Performance - All-Request Set

(November 21st at 3 pm PST/6 pm EST)

2:25 PST - 2:55 PST - Small Pre-show Zoom Q&A with Pete Yorn

3:00 PST - 4:30 PST - Live Solo Acoustic Performance

4:45 PST - 5:10 PST - Small Post-show Zoom Q&A with Pete Yorn

Livestream Ticket Price - $15 (with Additional Gifting Options)

VIP Pre and Post Show Q&A Packages w/ Livestream Ticket - $60

Since his extraordinary 2001 debut album, Yorn has released six albums of angsty, critically-acclaimed rock. Last year, Yorn released Caretakers (via Shelly Music), his first solo album in three years featuring top 3 hit single “Calm Down.” The New Yorker praised the album’s “dreamy synths-and-strings jangle” and in a 4 star review All Music described the music as “lush yet spare, tuneful but not forceful, cinematic yet small scale… an appealing blend that sets it apart from most other albums in 2019." Yorn performed songs from the album on Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

