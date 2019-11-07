press release: The Stoughton Village Players present the tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher – a show which upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker.

This is a highly theatrical re-imagining of the origin story of Peter Pan. All actors play multiple roles in this story-theater style tale of an orphan and his friend, a fabled “Starcatcher” as they battle pirates, mermaids and unscrupulous seafarers and bureaucrats.

Highly physical, broad comedians embody a variety of narrators, characters, props and scene pieces and bring the magic to life. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair… and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

Stoughton Village Players Theater, 255 E. Main St., Stoughton, WI 53589

$15 Thur & Sun; $17 Fri & Sat