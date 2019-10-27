× Expand Peter Case

In September, Kiki Schueler hosted her 300th house concert, a number that includes return visits by quite a few artists who have made Kiki's House of Righteous Music a Madison home base(ment). This show will be the seventh at Kiki's for singer-songwriter Peter Case, a legendary figure both for his early power pop bands The Nerves and The Plimsouls and for more than three decades worth of solo material ranging from folk to blues to rock. With Zack Keim.

press release: October 27, 7 pm (doors at 6), Peter Case/Zack Keim, suggested donation $20

Touring with Case will be Zack Keim, who at 22 may be the youngest person yet to play the basement. His debut solo record First Step, released two years ago (!), recalls a young Dylan in all the best ways.

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.