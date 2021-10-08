media release: Join chef Peter Hoffman, in celebrating the release of his first book with a reading, signing, snacks and drinks in Garver Canvas. The event is free to attend with food and beverages available for purchase.

https://www.facebook.com/events/593736291658704/

“Hoffman’s new book, What’s Good?, is a lively memoir covering the arc of the restaurant’s life span, with plenty of detours into his interest in botany, plant genetics, biology and history; and the evolution of New York’s restaurant world.”

Florence Fabricant, The New York Times.