press release: After several years, the Grand Barton Organ Restoration Project has been completed. With the organ reinstalled in Capitol Theater, we're so excited to resume our classic silent film series: Duck Soup Cinema. This year, we'll bring you three classic silent films:

The Phantom of the Opera | Sat, Oct 22, 2 & 7 pm

Join us for a very special Halloween treat! The Phantom of the Opera is a 1925 American classic silent horror film adaptation of Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel Le Fantôme de l'Opéra, directed by Rupert Julian. The film stars Lon Chaney as “The Phantom” and Mary Philbin as “Christine Daae.” The Phantom haunts the Paris Opera House, causing mayhem and murder in efforts to make the young soprano, Christine Daae, an opera star and his love. The film remains most famous for Chaney's ghastly, self-devised make-up, which was kept a studio secret until the film's premiere. Jelani Eddington will accompany the film on the Grand Barton Organ. Joe Thompson will return to emcee the series, complete with vaudeville acts, including Ken Lonnquist, prizes and more. Film from the Niles Essanay Silent Film Museum.

Why Worry | Sat, Feb 11, 2023

Ten Nights in a Bar Room | Sat, June 3, 2023

Join us for the films, prizes, vaudeville, talk backs and more! Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 11am. $9 for adults and $3 for ages 12 & under

The Duck Soup Cinema silent film series is nationally known for providing an authentic silent film experience in the historic Capitol Theater. Film showings include vaudeville entertainment with an emcee, door prizes and classic feature film with live organ accompaniment on the theater’s original 1928 Grand Barton Organ.