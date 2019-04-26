press release: Under the direction of Dr. Patrick Gorman, the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison will celebrate the arrival of spring with three, free concerts with the first set for Wednesday, April 11, at 7 p.m. in the Arts Center of Oakwood Village University Woods. Entitled A Valiant Heart, the concert features works of Brahms, Holst, Palestrina, Poulenc, and Vaughan Williams. A reception with dessert and refreshments will follow the concert by the a cappella chorus of 50 members .The concert theme, A Valiant Heart, is based on two motets, Valiant-for-truth by Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Schaffe in mir, Gott, ein rein Herz (Create in me, O God, a pure heart) by Johannes Brahms.

April 11, Wednesday, 7 p.m., Arts Center, Oakwood Village University Woods, 6209 Mineral Point Road April 13, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Christ Presbyterian Church, 944 E. Gotham Street April 15, Sunday, 2 p.m., Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road