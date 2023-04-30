from the PCM newsletter: Dear Friends of the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, March 2023

Does nostalgia come over you every once in a while when you hear a song? Or when a hint of a melody sounds somewhere? Or a set of lyrics flies across your sight path? Do you ever feel like you need to listen to that song to get the full feel of it and let yourself be taken away? This Spring season entitled “Set Me As A Seal Upon Your Heart” is filling just that need. Last Fall, Director Clare Malinowski requested from the chorus songs that brought fond memories to our hearts. With just a few added pieces to fill in some themes, Clare put together a concert of beautiful and challenging songs, full of feelings, and brimming with the nostalgia that life inevitably brings us.

We hope you can join us at one of our free Spring concerts, with free-will donations benefiting scholarships for youth attending the UW Summer Music Clinic:

– Wednesday, April 26, 7:00 pm - Oakwood Village West - 6209 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI

– Friday, April 28, 7:30 pm - Bethany United Methodist - 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI

– Sunday April 30, 2:00 pm - Christ Presbyterian - 944 E Gorham St, Madison, WI

Also, on June 25 at 4:30 pm, we are very excited to be singing in a free, combined concert with Bella Voce, a Minnesota High School choir. We will again have available space for a free-will offering donation, this time going toward a scholarship for a student of the Madison Youth Choirs. We will be updating our website and will also send out a reminder soon for this concert location.

We hope that you will continue to support the Chorus and our scholarship fund with a donation this season. To give, you can mail a check to:

Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, P.O. Box 5007, Madison, WI; Or you can donate online via PayPal at https://www.philharmonicchorusofmadison.org/donate

All donors will receive a receipt and all donations are tax-deductible. Thank you, again, for your continued support.