A longtime holiday tradition at the Memorial Union, the Tudor Dinners, made its final bow in 2022. However, the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, long a part of the Tudor program, will present a holiday concert drawing from canonical favorites and presenting new seasonal selections. Concerts take place at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 in Shannon Hall (tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu); and 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Bethany United Methodist Church (sold out).

media release: A Little Winter Magic” is a new holiday tradition that begins with light snacks, drinks, and strolling minstrel groups. Following your musical appetizer, assemble in the beautiful Shannon Hall for a fun-filled evening of classic favorites from Palestrina, Lauridsen and Rutter, with new holiday music from Finkle, Crocker and Englehardt. Fans of past Tudor Dinners will relive favorite traditions, including carol singalongs, cookies, and coffee, with new music to celebrate the holidays and the wonders that winter brings!

This concert will remind you of sweet holiday memories, make you laugh, and introduce you to some new musical styles along the way! Join us and you are sure to leave feeling the joy and the magic of winter!

“A Little Winter Magic” - Thursday, November 30, 2023, 6:30 pm,

Shannon Hall - Memorial Union - 800 Langdon St - Madison WI

Evening schedule:

6:30 - 7:15 Light appetizers, cash bar and strolling minstrel groups in the Lounge overlooking Lake Mendota, just outside Shannon Hall

7:15 - 8:00 Act 1 of “A Little Winter Magic”

8:00 - 8:20 Coffee and Cookies in the Lounge

8:20 - 9:00 Act 2 of “A Little Winter Magic”

Tickets: Two-tiered pricing $40 for orchestra, $30 for balcony Campus Arts Ticketing - A Little Winter Magic or Call the Campus Arts Ticketing Office at 608.265.2787 Credit cards only.

A Musical Concert of “A Little Winter Magic” - Friday, December 1, 2023, 7:00 pm,

Bethany United Methodist Church - 3910 Mineral Point Rd - Madison WI

7:00 PM Strolling minstrel groups

7:30 PM “A Little Winter Magic”

Tickets: General Admission seating, $20 https://philharmonicchorusofmadison.ludus.com SOLD OUT!