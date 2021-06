press release: Join us for a lovely hour of choral music and small ensemble pieces when we present our spring 2021 concert, “Virtually in Love With You.”

Our concert will be presented virtually via Zoom on Saturday, June 12 at 4:00 pm CT.

The program features favorite works including “Till There Was You,” “Hark I Hear the Harps Eternal,” “Sure On This Shining Night,” “The Battle of Jericho” and more. It will be a fun, hour-long musical celebration!