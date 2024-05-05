media release: The theme for our upcoming Spring Concert series is Hope Lingers Here.

I feel this rings in true sentiment of the chorus’ mission: The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison shares choral singing in the Madison community. We love to sing, we live to sing, for you, with you.

This year, with our concert series and donations, we will keep the Chorus sharing music with the community plus support musical youth of local high schools with three partial scholarships to the UW Summer Music Clinic.

Friday, May 3, 2024, 7:30 PM, First Unitarian Society, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison

Sunday, May 5, 2024, 2 PM, Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison

Tickets for our public Spring Concerts are $25 for general admission and are available from our website:

Your financial support of the chorus will help honor the legacy of the past and carry it forward. We hope you will continue to join us and support us with your tax deductible donations donated through our website: https://www. philharmonicchorusofmadison. org/