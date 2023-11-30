media release: For the past 60 years, the Philharmonic Chorus of Madison brought holiday spirit to the annual Wisconsin Memorial Union Tudor Dinners. This year, kick off your winter season with the Chorus as they present a special one-night only updated festive holiday show at the Union’s Shannon Hall on November 30!

“A Little Winter Magic” is a new holiday tradition that begins with light snacks, drinks, and strolling minstrel groups. Following your musical appetizer, assemble in the beautiful Shannon Hall for a fun-filled evening of classic favorites from Palestrina, Lauridsen and Rutter, with new holiday music from Finkle, Crocker and Englehardt. Fans of past Tudor Dinners will relive favorite traditions, including carol singalongs, cookies, and coffee, with new music to celebrate the holidays and the wonders that winter brings!

This concert will remind you of sweet holiday memories, make you laugh, and introduce you to some new musical styles along the way. Join us and you are sure to leave feeling the joy and the magic of winter!