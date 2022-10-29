Phillips Brothers

to

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719

media release: Taylor and Travis Phillips grew up listening to 60s and 70s pop and folk music. Their passion for music starts there, but does not stop. This acoustic duo plays folk and americana hits from that era and today, along with contemporary pop turned acoustic.  Free.

Info

The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
Music
608-217-6217
to
Google Calendar - Phillips Brothers - 2022-10-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Phillips Brothers - 2022-10-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Phillips Brothers - 2022-10-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Phillips Brothers - 2022-10-29 18:00:00 ical