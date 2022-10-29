Phillips Brothers
The Cider Farm Cidery & Tasting Room 8216 Watts Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
The Phillips Brothers
media release: Taylor and Travis Phillips grew up listening to 60s and 70s pop and folk music. Their passion for music starts there, but does not stop. This acoustic duo plays folk and americana hits from that era and today, along with contemporary pop turned acoustic. Free.
