media release: With a triumphant sold-out weekend in Mexico now behind them and the Sphere appearances and Mondegreen festival coming up, Phish are building on the excitement of what is already an epic year by announcing their summer 2024 tour. Starting with a three-night stand in Mansfield, MA (July 19-21), the band will continue on for performances in Uncasville, CT (July 23-24), East Troy, WI (July 26-28), St. Louis, MO (July 30-31), Noblesville, IN (August 2-4), Grand Rapids, MI (August 6-7), and Bethel, NY (August 9-11). The band’s summer will then culminate with their traditional Labor Day Weekend run at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, CO, returning for four nights (August 29-September 1).

A ticket request period is now underway at tickets.phish.com and will continue through Monday, March 11 at 12 noon (ET). Tickets officially go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15 at 10am (ET). Specific ticketing information for each show is available at phish.com/tours.ce.