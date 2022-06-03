× Expand Frank Ockenfels Phoebe Bridgers

Praise for Phoebe Bridgers’ Reunion Tour 2021:

“The casualness with which Bridgers regarded certain aspects of the proceedings belied a tight, expert 80-minute set that delivered on all key counts, most especially purely musical ones...It did get loud. But if you’re somebody who hungers for acoustically based music but finds most of it too milquetoast, Bridgers is the cure for that. Like Aimee Mann before her, she can do finger-picking songs barbed enough to draw blood.” - Variety

“The baseline of Bridgers’ success, though, is her bottomless well of spectral, trembling ballads about depression and yearning and alienation, many of them collected on Punisher, the 2020 album that elevated her to celebrity status and crystallized her as a key influence and archetype in modern music. As a headliner for a festival of Pitchfork’s focus and scope, there could hardly be a more obvious choice.” - Stereogum

“Bridgers is easily slotting into a tradition of indie greats that came before her, that moved to big rooms with comfort. The sturdiness of her songwriting is holding up to the new challenges.” - Uproxx

“Bridgers brought her A-game, impressively making the 7,000-seat, open-air venue feel like an intimate bedroom.” - American Songwriter

“With these first up-tempo tracks, we see Bridgers has grown comfortable with the tour’s setlist (this was their penultimate show), but also the ease in playing her hometown, at a venue at which she saw shows growing up, just miles away from the Rose Bowl. A deep nostalgia and pride characterize the show atop her already wistful discography.” - Music Connection