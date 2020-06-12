press release: Madison Photo Contest

First prize: $350; Runners Up: $100 apiece

Capture a beautiful moment and win money! All images should illustrate a couple in a relationship. We're not looking for pictures of people smiling at the camera, rather a couple naturally engaged in their relationship in a way that illustrates connection.

Images should incorporate recognizable Madison-area scenes. We are prioritizing the state Capitol, but are also interested in Camp Randall/UW, Children’s Museum, a campfire, Epic Campus, picnic point, the lakes, bike path, Union Terrace, State Street, Devil’s Lake, Monona Terrace, or other iconic Madison area scenes. Couples should represent all age groups, sexual/gender orientations, ethnicities, and body shapes. You may submit as many entries as you like; a single entrant can win multiple prizes. Deadline is July 31, 2020.

Submissions should be sent as JPEG files, along with entrant's name, contact info, and confirmation you have obtained a release from the photo's subjects to: madisonphotocontest@gmail.com

Note: Winners will be awarded a cash prize in exchange for signing a simple non-exclusive rights agreement that allows contest organizer to use the winning photos on the website of a soon to open marriage counseling business. You will retain the rights to your photos.