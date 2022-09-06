press release: PhotoMidwest presents: Photographic Project Development with Don Mendenhall

Depending on how active you are with your photography, day to day motivation can be difficult to maintain. Discovering you are not picking up your camera for weeks or months at a time can be disheartening and demotivating. Personal projects can and will help you keep a positive level of energy and creativity. It can greatly enhance the fine tuning of your technical skills and ways of seeing.

There will be a class session devoted to each of the following topics:

Motivation and Sense of Direction

For Whom?

From Vision to Presentation

Project Ideas

Time & Dates: 6:30 - 8:30 pm, Tuesdays every two weeks, September 6 & 20, October 4 & 18, 2022

Class size: Limited to 8 people; minimum class of 4

Location: Online live interactive class via Zoom through PhotoMidwest

Price for Photographic Project Development: $105.00

Member Price: $95.00

For more information about this class and to enroll, please go to the PhotoMidwest website at:

www.photomidwest.org/store/p/ photographic-project- development