ONLINE: Photography and the Railroad

PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations

Photography and the Railroad

Scott Lothes

Railroads and photography grew up together. The first steam locomotives began running in the late 1820s, and the Daguerreotype debuted in 1839. Railroads quickly became popular subjects for photographers, who documented rail construction and the arrival of first trains and new locomotives.

Early railroads used photography to sell themselves, proclaiming their potential and construction accomplishments to far-flung investors and then their scenery to would-be passengers.