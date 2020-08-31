ONLINE: PhotoMidwest Interest Groups
press release: PhotoMidwest Special Interest Groups exhibits will lead up to this year's Biennial Festival. To keep our artists safe, all exhibits this year will be hosted online. We will highlight one participating group every week
Week of August 31 -- Black and White
Week of September 7 – Alternography
Week of September 14 – Nature
Week of September 21 -- Landscape
Week of September 28 -- Long Exposure
Week of October 5 – Women’s Group
Week of October 12 – Travel
https://www.photomidwest.org/interest-group-gallery-overview