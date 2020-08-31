ONLINE: PhotoMidwest Interest Groups

press release: PhotoMidwest Special Interest Groups exhibits will lead up to this year's Biennial Festival. To keep our artists safe, all exhibits this year will be hosted online. We will highlight one participating group every week

Week of August 31 -- Black and White

Week of September 7 – Alternography

Week of September 14 – Nature

Week of September 21 -- Landscape

Week of September 28 -- Long Exposure

Week of October 5 – Women’s Group

Week of October 12 – Travel

https://www.photomidwest.org/interest-group-gallery-overview