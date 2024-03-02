media release: We are gearing up for our popular PhotoMidwest Spring Member Show which runs from Saturday, March 2 through Saturday, March 30, 2024 at UW Hospital in our usual gallery space in the Surgery Waiting Area.

This is a members’ choice exhibit meaning the choice of image is entirely up to you. Please be considerate of the sensitive nature of the hospital’s patients and employees. No violence or nudity, please.

Great News! After 4 years of shut down UW Hospital is allowing us to have an opening reception and the public may come in to visit the exhibit. Our reception will be on March 3 rd at 1 pm. Members and friends are welcome!

PhotoMidwest will create a virtual gallery exhibit on our website for the enjoyment of our members and the public.

This exhibit opportunity is free and open to all PhotoMidwest members in good standing at the time of the show. Everyone is encouraged to participate.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

Deadline for Participation: By Tuesday, February 26th, 2024 at 10 pm. Entrants must submit photo information and jpeg image. *

*Talk to Robin if you are unable to participate in the physical exhibit at UW Hospital but would like to be part of the virtual exhibit

Upload your image using the button below. This link contains specific information on how to name your image file and what size to make it. The form also asks for info on price, frame size, and contact info. Follow all of the instructions carefully!

Submit Photos for the Members' Show