PhotoMidwest Women's Special Interest Group

media release: The PhotoMidwest’s Women’s Special Interest Group is a group of photographers, but we do all kinds of art, too. Please come to The Firefly Coffeehouse at 114 N. Main St., Oregon, where the Women’s Special Interest Group shows you their art in the “Photographers Making Art” exhibit from May 1 to June 31, 2023.

Firefly is open 6 am to 2 pm, Tuesday thru Sunday, closed on Mondays.