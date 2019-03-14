Pi Day

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Have some fun with numbers and pie! 10 AM- A presentation from a mathematics instructor about the number pi. 10:45 AM- Pie eating contest. 11:00AM- Enjoy a slice of pie while listening to our pie playlist.  

For questions or registering for the pie eating contest call 266-6581 or check out our website. https://www.cityofmadison.com/senior-center/calendar

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-266-6581
