Pi Day
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Have some fun with numbers and pie! 10 AM- A presentation from a mathematics instructor about the number pi. 10:45 AM- Pie eating contest. 11:00AM- Enjoy a slice of pie while listening to our pie playlist.
For questions or registering for the pie eating contest call 266-6581 or check out our website. https://www.cityofmadison.com/
