Piano Fondue
Lone Girl Brewing Company, Waunakee 114 E. Main St., Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Stop by The Lone Girl Brewing Company for what’s sure to be a Merrier Waunakee Christmas fan favorite. Dueling pianos by Madison’s incredible Piano Fondue, will bring some friendly competition to the weekend with battling baby grand pianos. Join us for great entertainment and popular music you can dance to! $35.
