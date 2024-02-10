Piano Fondue

media release: Dueling Pianos with the Brodhead Jaycees

Join us for an unforgettable night of live music and entertainment at the Dueling Pianos event hosted by the Brodhead Jaycees. Get ready to sing along, dance, and laugh as talented pianists go head-to-head, playing your favorite tunes. Hors d'oeuvres and refreshments provided by Knutes catering of Orfordville, as well as a silent auction with all proceeds going towards the Jaycees' efforts to build a splash pad at Jaycee Park! This in-person event will be held at Ludlow Mansion in Monroe, WI, USA. Don't miss out on this incredible evening of musical magic! Grab your friends and come enjoy an amazing night out with the Brodhead Jaycees.

Show is from 7:00-10:00pm. Doors open at 6:30. Ticket price includes food and 1 drink per ticket.