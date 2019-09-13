Pick Me Up at the Border

press release: A night time ride from Fitchburg to Illinois via the Badger State Trail. Ride begins at 7pm. live music and food at 5:30pm Pre Ride party at start, located at 2965 Cahill Main (Wyndham Garden Hotel parking lot in rear. Options to choose from: 25 miles - Belleville and back 50 miles - Monticello and back 80 miles - Illinois State Line and back. All routes follow the Capital City Trail from start westerly to the Badger State Trail and head south. This is mostly self-supported, there will be a few locations along the way where we will have some quick snacks and water (locations announced before ride departure). This ride is also 95% gravel with some loose trail areas and a few areas where the trail is "bumpy"... Not bad and very doable. Must have lights (300 lumens at least, very strongly suggested), and a rear flashy. bring water, bring snacks. SAG available only for emergency pick up at closest roadway intersections along trail.

Music and Food at 5:30pm; Bikes Roll out at 7:00pm Sharp! Friday, September 13, bring CASH or CHECK. Suggest donation of $15.00 or CHECK to 'Bike Fitchburg'