RSVP for Picklepalooza

media release: We invite you to join us for Picklepalooza - a two-day fundraising pickleball tournament on August 10 & 11, 2024, at Wyndham Hills Park in Sun Prairie. By providing hope and a positive vision, the Optimist Club brings out the best in youth, our communities, and ourselves. Proceeds from the tournament will support local youth programs and a portion will be donated to the Sun Prairie Public Library Expansion Project!

Wyndham Hills Park, 675 N Heatherstone Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

To register for Picklepalooza, both partners should complete the following sign up form: Picklepalooza Registration Form. Register by July 31.

After you’ve submitted the sign up form, you will automatically be taken to our PayPal checkout form for payment. Registration costs $50 per person for one event. An additional $25 for a second event ($75).

Teams will be assigned to brackets based on gender and skill level in .5 increments from 3.0 to 4.5+

Gender

Men's Doubles Team - 2 men

Women's Doubles Team - 2 women

Mixed Doubles Team - 1 man and 1 woman

Tournament Format

Each division will play a round robin with games to 11, win by 1. Number of games will be determined by how many teams enter each division, but each team will be guaranteed a minimum of five games. Following the round robin, the top four teams will advance to the medal rounds. Medal games will be to 11, win by 2. Teams will get one 30 second timeout per game.

The top three teams in each bracket will receive a medal.

Additionally, there will be food trucks and a 50/50 raffle throughout the weekend. There's plenty of room for spectators to watch as well! Flyer is attached. Any questions or concerns can be addressed to Hayley Hodsdon at jjhodsdon@gmail.com.