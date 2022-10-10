Picture This! Wisconsin

media release: Bring a friend and that car you love to drive and join us for this 135 mile, 5 hour car rally. You'll use the clues in the route instructions to follow the scenic all paved road rally course through the rural countryside west of Madison. The goal is to follow the correct rally route and arrive at each of 100 checkpoints at the correct time - not too fast and not too slow. It's not a race, it's a game of careful observation and precision driving.

You can run the rally on ANY DAY up to the deadline of November 30, 2022. $250 cash prize to the winning team.

Online registration is now open at msreg.com/PictureThisWisconsin . Entry fee is $40/car and any street legal car is permitted; the rally will benefit Dane County Humane Society - a local animal rescue organization. No prior rally experience is required. Questions to anydayrallies@gmail.com.

You’ll use a free app on your smartphone to monitor your progress and record your arrival time at each checkpoint. The app will assign penalty points for arriving too soon or too late at each checkpoint and will immediately announce that leg score to you. You can use this immediate feedback to improve your rally driving and your ability to stay on time.

There are two Classes: Rally and SCCA Pro. If either rally team member has earned any SCCA TSD Lifetime Points or if you are using a device that reports how late or early you are (rally computer, Simple Rally Computer type app, etc), you must run in the SCCA Pro Class. Otherwise, you may run in the Rally Class.