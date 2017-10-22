press release: Can you think of a better way to ring in fall than a pie brunch? We sure can't. Join us on Sunday, October 22 for REAP's 12th annual Pie Palooza at Goodman Community Center. Each ticket gets you your choice of two slices from a sweet and savory pie buffet. All pies are handmade using local ingredients by area chefs. Are you a chocolate bourbon pecan or a Lebanese hand pies fan? Find out at Pie Palooza.

We sell tickets for four timed seatings to assure shorter lines and plenty of seats. You may purchase a ticket for 9:30-10:30am, 10:30-11:30am, 11:30am-12:30pm, or 12:30-1:30pm. Walkups welcome if slots are not sold out. We will have a good selection (3-4 savory pies and 3-4 sweet pies) available at each of the seatings.

Advance tickets are $18 per person. Tickets may be purchased online. If time slots are not sold out, tickets will be available at the door on the day of the event for $20.