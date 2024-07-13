Pie and Politics in the Park
Elvehjem Park 1202 Painted Post Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: A meet and greet with candidates for the Dane County Executive. Hear from candidates while enjoying pie and ice cream. County Executive candidates attending include State Sen. Melissa Agard, former Dane County Supv. Dana Pellebon, Dane County Office of Equity and Inclusion Director Wesley Sparkman, and Madison Alder Regina Vidaver.
Hosted by East Side Progressives.
