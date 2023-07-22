Pierce the Veil, The Used, Don Broco, girlfriends

media release: Rock icons Pierce The Veil and The Used announced that they will be hitting the road this summer on The Creative Control Tour. The epic co-headliner kicks off on May 23 in Austin, TX, and includes a stop at The Sylvee in Madison, on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

"We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil. We've been friends for a long time and I know this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there! Love, Bert." - The Used

"Every night of this tour is going to be a celebration. Our new album The Jaws Of Life is finally out and we get to share this monumental moment with our beautiful fans. We are so honored to hit the road with The Used, a band that has inspired us since the very beginning. It’s going to be unlike any other tour we’ve done and we can’t wait to see you there. Thank you for all of your support. Love, PTV." - Pierce The Veil

ABOUT THE USED

Recently, The Used announced that their newest album Toxic Positivity will be out on May 19 via Big Noise. Fans can pre-save Toxic Positivity now at https://theused.ffm.to/ toxicpositivity

Established in 2000, The Used was brought to life and have since released a collection of albums that pioneered the scene of emo rock. High energy live shows, gut wrenching relatable lyrics, and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock was the perfect combination to make an everlasting impression on fans globally.

The Used released their ninth studio album, Heartwork (Deluxe), in 2021 via Big Noise. The extended album features 11 never-before-heard tracks that were all written during the original Heartwork (2020) sessions. A variety of collaborators including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus (Blink-182), guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333), Caleb Shomo (Beartooth) and more helped deliver this now 27-track album that simultaneously showcases what made The Used emerge as one of the most prolific bands of the early 2000s as well as what has kept them at the forefront of the genre ever since. The band locked in #4 spots on both the Top Alternative and Top Hard Rock Album charts, #11 on Top Rock Album charts as well as landing in the Billboard Top 200 at the #87 spot.

The Used is Bert McCracken (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).

ABOUT PIERCE THE VEIL

Pierce the Veil dropped the new album The Jaws of Life, their first in seven years, in February via longtime label Fearless Records. The Jaws of Life marked a welcome return for PTV, with press praise pouring in from Rolling Stone, Uproxx, Huffington Post, Gawker, and MTV, among others.

PTV's evolution from album to album is nothing less than stunning. The early buzz generated by A Flair For The Dramatic (2007) made its follow-up one of the most anticipated albums of 2010. Selfish Machines shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart. The Chicago Tribune saluted Collide with the Sky for its "post-hardcore punk with more than a few nods to Queen." They became a true arena act on Misadventures, selling out huge venues without losing the intimate connection with their fans.

The Jaws of Life was produced by Paul Meany (Twenty One Pilots, Yungblud, Lany), and mixed by Adam Hawkins (Machine Gun Kelly, Turnstile, Twenty One Pilots). Deadly serious subject matter abounds, but Pierce The Veil enduringly navigates it all with grace. The lyrics continue the Fuentes tradition of painstaking honesty and clever twists of phrase. Pierce The Veil perform at the biggest festivals and is counted among the biggest and brightest of a younger generation of bands. But it all starts with the songs. The Jaws of Life is filled with the kind to keep the PTV fire burning forever.